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This Beloved Sci-Fi Novel Is Finally Getting Adapted After 12 Years, but It’s All Wrong
By Michael Hein,3 days ago
After 12 years and at least two scrapped attempts, Red Rising by Pierce Brown is finally getting adapted for the screen. Last month, Paramount Pictures announced that it had purchased the film rights to the acclaimed science fiction series, and it had even assigned writer Justin Rhodes and director Francis Lawrence to the project. The news broke days after Paramount's parent company finalized its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, creating the conglomerate now known simply as Skydance. With that much new momentum behind it, things are looking pretty good for this project, yet many fans still feel it taking the wrong approach. Like other doorstopper novels, this story might be better suited to a series than movies, and it might actually look better if it was animated rather than live-action.