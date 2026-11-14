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7 Everyday Items Occupational Therapists Swap Out for Aging Hands
By Julie Hambleton,3 days ago
Most people don’t think twice about twisting open a jar, gripping a pen, or snipping a piece of tape. For millions of older adults, though, those same tasks can bring real pain and frustration. Population data reveals that over 30% of older adults in the U.S. report limitations with hand-related activities, a number that tends to grow quietly, often going unaddressed until someone simply stops doing the things they love. Research shows that handgrip strength declines at an annual rate of roughly one percent after midlife, meaning the gap between what hands used to do and what they can do now widens slowly but steadily. Occupational therapists see this reality every day, and their response isn’t resignation. It’s a practical swap: trade the original item for something that works with aging hands instead of against them.