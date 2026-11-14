undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Driver in crash arrested after fatal shooting near Outlook
By ALEXANDER BANKS Yakima Herald-Republic,2 days ago
A Granger man is accused in the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man in the Outlook area on Friday morning, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the 400 block of Chaffee Road near Outlook at 10:40 a.m. after they were called about a man who was shot and believed to be dead, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.