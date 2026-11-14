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Collingswood Voters Reject $4.56M School Bond, Sports and Staff Cuts Loom
By David Rosen,4 days ago
Collingswood residents narrowly voted down a $4.56 million school operating bond, 2,863 to 2,646, leaving the district bracing for what officials describe as significant structural budget cuts that could touch teaching staff, class sizes, electives, athletics and student mental health services. The preliminary results, reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, showed...
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