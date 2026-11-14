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So Are We Actually Buying The Story Sean Duffy And The FAA Are Selling Us About Yesterday's Nationwide Grounding?
3 days ago
I am genuinely curious- are we all just accepting the explanation the government gave us yesterday for effectively shutting down American air travel? Because I watched Sean Duffy's press conference, read the FAA's statements, and I have about a thousand questions. On Friday afternoon, the FAA issued a nationwide ground...