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Charleston NAACP issues proclamation in honor of Rev. Ronald English
By Matthew Young,13 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The NAACP of Charleston, on Thursday, issued a proclamation in honor of the late Rev. Ronald English. Before the proclamation was released, however, a celebration was held in his memory at Charleston’s First Baptist Church, where the late Reverend served as Pastor for more than two decades. Rev. English is also a past President of the Charleston Chapter of the NAACP. As noted on the NAACP of Charleston’s Facebook page, “A verse that was often quoted in its condensed version during Reverend English’s celebration was Matthew 25:23 ‘His lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.’”
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