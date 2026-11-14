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For Pete’s Sake: Carla Olson Brings the Words of Pete Brown to Life
3 days ago
For Pete’s Sake: Carla Olson Brings the Words of Pete Brown to Life. Some musical partnerships are planned, while others come together through unexpected circumstances and a shared love of songwriting. For acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer Carla Olson, her collaboration with legendary British lyricist and poet Pete Brown became one of those special musical journeys.