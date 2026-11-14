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Northwestern Covering +14.5 And Sending The Total Over 44.5 On The Last Play Of The Game Is What Gambling Is All About
3 days ago
As gross as it gets folks. Ohio Spread -14.5 … loss. Under 44.5 … loss. Absolutely grotesque beat if you had 1 and historically bad beat if you had both. Just a day changer of all day changers. I will say credit the announcer - he knows he’s got the attention of gamblers everywhere when he makes a point to announce the spread. He knows he’s got a front row seat to what’s about to be a disaster or avoiding of a disaster for the people watching and he fully embraces it. Legendary. Should be a full blown spread drama type channel like red zone on Saturdays.