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Montgomery County Could Need 53,000 Additional Housing Units by 2050, Study Finds
By Patrick Herron,3 days ago
New research from the Montgomery County Planning Department estimates that the county could need approximately 53,000 additional housing units by 2050 to accommodate an expected increase of 50,000 households. The findings, presented to the Montgomery County Planning Board on November 12, highlight growing affordability challenges. In 2024, purchasing a typical...