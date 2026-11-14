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Falcons Get Big News Ahead of Week 10 Game Against Chiefs
By Shane Shoemaker,3 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons have received a significant break before their home matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, and it involves one of the NFL’s most productive running backs. Kansas City has ruled out Kenneth Walker III for Sunday’s game because of a groin injury, leaving the Chiefs without the centerpiece of their rushing attack. For a Falcons team trying to end a two-game losing streak, the timing is significant.