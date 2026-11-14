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Patriots Make Eye-Catching TreVeyon Henderson Decision Before Lions Game
By Duncan Day,3 days ago
The New England Patriots have made a significant roster decision involving running back TreVeyon Henderson. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, New England placed Henderson on injured reserve Saturday, Nov. 14. The move comes after the 24-year-old revealed he had been hospitalized with unexplained neurological symptoms. Henderson has not...