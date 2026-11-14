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Living with HIV: Treatment advances, fight against stigma
3 days ago
Kim H. was diagnosed with HIV in the early years of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. She said back then it felt like a “death sentence.” She experienced isolation and discrimination, even by members of her own family. Almost four decades later, Kim continues to advocate and raise awareness for HIV/AIDS. She lived to witness the evolution in treatment and is joined by Jean-Bernard Simeon, head of ViiV Healthcare U.S. Together, they discuss how new treatment options like long-acting injectables have transformed HIV/AIDS from a fatal disease to a manageable chronic condition, though more needs to be done to erase the stigma and eradicate the virus for good.