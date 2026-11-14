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3x3: Week 10 Cardinals vs Rams
By Zach Gershman,2 days ago
DANTE STILLS - The career Dante Stills has carved for himself has been remarkable. Drafted in the sixth round in 2023, Stills has been a mainstay along the Cardinals defensive front. He has started every game this season and has played significantly more snaps than anyone else in the defensive line room. He only has one sack, which came in the season opener, but has deflected a pair of passes at the line of scrimmage and has three tackles for loss. With his contract expiring at the end of the year, the final eight weeks are crucial.