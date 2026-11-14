undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Roy Keane Named a Tottenham and England Icon as His Toughest Opponent Alongside Zidane
By Calum Ritchie,3 days ago
Roy Keane is one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, but even the fierce Manchester United icon found certain players tough to deal with. The Irishman played a pivotal role during his 12-year spell at Old Trafford, contributing towards seven Premier League titles, one Champions League success and a host of domestic honours.