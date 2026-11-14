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Nottingham Forest directors convinced Spaniard is perfect and ready to make a bid
By Emilio Galantini,2 days ago
Nottingham Forest chiefs have set their sights on a Spaniard who they've tried to sign before. Nottingham Forest have January decisions at both ends of the pitch. Forest already have a striker coming in January, with Shamrock Rovers teenager Michael Noonan due at the City Ground on New Year’s Day, and there could be a familiar face for Oliver Glasner on the list as well.