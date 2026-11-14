undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Knicks’ Mike Brown questions officiating: ‘We’re not getting those same calls’
By Sam Amico,3 days ago
Mike Brown acknowledged the Pacers played harder than the Knicks. He also wondered why the teams were being rewarded so differently at the free-throw line. After Friday’s 106-104 loss, Brown pointed to consecutive games in which the Knicks finished well behind their opponents in free-throw attempts. Indiana held a 25-13 advantage, two nights after the Cavs outshot New York 25-11 from the line.