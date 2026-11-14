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Sixers finding success manufacturing their own energy
By Gordie Jones,2 days ago
The Sixers on Thursday did what great teams do, overcoming a sleepy start to take care of business. It was only the first quarter of the 13th game of the Sixers’ season, so there seemed to be no cause for alarm (and never mind the booing). Still, they were down 17 to a Toronto team on the second half of a back-to-back and playing without its two best players. There was at least the possibility Thursday that it was one of those nights every NBA team has on occasion, where the mood and the energy and the desire are just … off.