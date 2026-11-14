undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nothing Bundt Cakes Introduces Peppermint Bark and Sugar Cookie Flavors
12 days ago
Spreading Seasonal Joy with Limited-Time Flavors, Festive Decorations, and Sweet Promotions. Peppermint Bark Made With GHIRARDELLI (Nov. 30–Jan. 3): A rich chocolate cake baked with GHIRARDELLI Dutch cocoa and peppermint bark pieces, topped with signature cream cheese frosting and a chocolate drizzle. It’s available in all cake sizes while supplies last.