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Paris Baguette Expands California Market with Bakery Café Opening in Novato
11 days ago
A New Family-Run Neighborhood Bakery Café Brings Fresh Pastries and Warm Community Gathering Spaces to Novato. The brand currently operates over 4,000 locations worldwide alongside more than 300 bakery cafés across North America. With ambitious goals to reach 1,000 locations throughout the United States and Canada by 2030, the growing concept continues strengthening its footprint through partnerships with dedicated local entrepreneurs.