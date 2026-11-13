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Mike’s Red Tacos Celebrates Pasadena Debut with Largest Grand Opening in Company History and Expanded Taco Tuesday Deal
11 days ago
Bringing Slow-Cooked Beef Birria and Flagship Energy to Pasadena. Beyond serving hungry guests, the new 3,400-square-foot location functions as the company’s national training center and corporate headquarters. Situated along East Del Mar Boulevard, the restaurant seats 62 guests, features an outdoor patio for group and family dining, and showcases vibrant street-art murals created by local artists.