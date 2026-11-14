undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Snooze Eatery Appoints Stacy Moss to Lead Brand and Culinary Strategy
11 days ago
A Seasoned Restaurant Marketing Executive Steps Up to Lead Brand Strategy and Culinary Innovation. In her new position, Moss will oversee consumer insights, brand strategy, digital engagement, and menu innovation. Her core focus is translating the company’s distinctive personality into steady business growth by attracting new guests, increasing visit frequency, and strengthening loyalty across nearly 70 restaurants nationwide.