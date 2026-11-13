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The St. Regis Deer Valley Debuts the Chef’s Counter at Rime’s Exhibition Kitchen, an Immersive Culinary Experience in Which Diners Take a Seat in the Heart of the Kitchen
11 days ago
Dynamic Dining Featuring Five and Seven-Course Tasting Menus Created, Prepared and Plated by Executive Chef Matthew Fradera and his Team. today announced the debut of The Chef’s Counter at RIME’s Exhibition Kitchen. RIME, the Resort’s award-winning restaurant, was voted ‘Best of Utah’ 2026, and received Wine Spectator‘s ‘Award of Excellence 2026.’ Offered daily and throughout Ski Season, The Chef’s Counter features a five and seven-course tasting menu with available wine pairings.