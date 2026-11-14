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Palatka's Booker Park Splash Pad Just Four Weeks From Opening, City Says
By Nina Caldwell,2 days ago
Palatka families waiting for a new place to cool off this fall got encouraging news this week: the splash pad under construction at Booker Park could be ready to open in about four weeks. Public Works Director Joe Verrecchio delivered the update at Thursday's city commission meeting, where he walked officials through the project's remaining punch list and its final price tag.