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Carolina Hurricanes bury Seattle Kraken, go 2-0 in Finland
By Al Hood,3 days ago
HELSINKI, FINLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Mark Jankowski #77 of the Carolina Hurricanes reaches for the puck between goaltender Joey Daccord #35 and Vince Dunn #29 of the Seattle Kraken during the first period of the 2026 Global Series game at Veikkaus Arena on November 14, 2026 in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/NHLI via Getty Images) | NHLI via Getty Images.