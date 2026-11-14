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PFAS Chemicals Found in Most Western Mass Rivers, Including Deerfield and Chicopee
By Bethany Kreamer,3 days ago
Trace amounts of PFAS, the so-called forever chemicals, have turned up in freshwater bodies across western Massachusetts, with the Deerfield River registering 1.3 nanograms per liter, the Chicopee River at 3.9 ng/L, and the Millers River posting the highest reported concentration in the region at 4.8 ng/L. The readings are part of a broader pattern of contamination found across the state's rivers, ponds and lakes, raising fresh questions for anglers, paddlers and anyone who draws drinking water from groundwater fed by these waterways.
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