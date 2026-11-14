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Las Vegas Youth Shelter Hits Capacity as 3,000 Students Face Homelessness
By Anthony Jackson,3 days ago
More than 3,000 high school students across Southern Nevada are officially categorized as homeless, and many of them keep showing up to class anyway, bouncing between friends' couches, relatives' homes, vehicles or the streets while trying to hold onto something that looks like a normal routine. That sobering figure framed a daylong summit Friday at the Historic Fifth Street School in downtown Las Vegas, where advocates warned that local shelter space for young people has already run out.
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