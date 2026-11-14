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Rochester Man Arrested Three Times in 24 Hours, Accused of Biting EMT and Headbutting Officer
By Julia Ramos,13 days ago
Police in Bath say a 23-year-old man was arrested three separate times in less than 24 hours this week, each time tied back to the same house on West Washington Street, after a night that began with a tenant's complaint about an unwanted guest and escalated into alleged threats, a door-kicking standoff, and a violent struggle involving officers and an EMT.
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