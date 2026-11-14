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Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki Anime Sets January 6 Debut, Adds Cast in Second Promo
By Matthew David,3 days ago
The television anime Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki will debut on January 6. The date was revealed on November 13 in the project's second promotional video, which also introduced additional cast members. The headline confirms two developments: a fixed premiere date and an expanded voice cast. The individual names of...