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Despite comfortable win over SIU Edwardsville, Duke men’s basketball's outside shooting remains a concern
By Vishwa Veeraswamy,3 days ago
Duke basketball got back on track Friday night against SIU Edwardsville, taking down the Cougars 90-47 in an impressive bounce-back performance. It was a particularly good showing for the Blue Devil offense on the interior. Following a game against Michigan State where the Spartans stifled the standout tandem of Patrick Ngongba II and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Duke finished Friday’s game with 21 buckets in the paint and forced its way to the free-throw line 29 times.