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STORM SURGE: No. 5 Miami overpowers Duke football 36-25 with timely stops and punishing offense
By Colton Schwabe,3 days ago
The storylines at play in Hard Rock Stadium were manifold. Hurricane quarterback Darian Mensah welcomed his former team to Miami months after Duke filed a lawsuit against the redshirt junior. Blue Devil head coach Manny Diaz returned to face the program he led in the city his father — Manny Sr. — led as mayor in the early 2000s. And Duke sophomore running back Nate Sheppard came to tally a statement performance in the Heisman race against his former quarterback, all while ACC Championship and College Football Playoff implications were on the line for both teams.