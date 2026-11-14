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Future for Lompoc Youth receives $74,000 from Rancho Vino fundraiser
By Lompoc Record Staff Report,2 days ago
Future for Lompoc Youth has received a $74,000 donation from CoastHills Credit Union following the 17th annual Rancho Vino fundraiser held Sept. 19 at Presqu’ile Winery in Santa Maria. The event was hosted by the CoastHills Community Foundation in partnership with Presqu’ile Winery and brought together community members, sponsors...