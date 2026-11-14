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Interactive Projects Directory
By scottobear-wp,11 days ago
A collection of standalone HTML projects, games, experiments, utilities, creative tools, and interactive experiences hosted on Scotto Grotto over the last year. This directory reflects the 140 HTML URLs returned by the WordPress Media API inventory. Original filenames and URL paths are preserved, including alternate builds and original spelling. Some entries are prototypes or version snapshots rather than separate finished applications. Descriptions and groupings are based on known project information and filenames.