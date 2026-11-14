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Tampa International Airport up and running following nationwide ground stop, but expect delays
By WUSF,3 days ago
Travelers going through Tampa International Airport this weekend should expect continued delays following Friday's nationwide ground stop. In an email Saturday afternoon, TPA officials said the airport is fully operational. But delays and cancellations are expected as airlines continue to recover. Tens of thousands of passengers were still stranded nationwide...