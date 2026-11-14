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RAF Abu Dhabi live blog: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Neiman Gracie
By Mike Heck,2 days ago
This is the live blog for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Neiman Gracie, the catchweight co-main event for Saturday’s RAF Abu Dhabi wrestling event at Etihad Arena. Tsarukyan, the current RAF middleweight crossover champion, competes in a non-title match just a few weeks removed from his tech fall championship win over Dillon Danis at RAF 14 in Las Vegas. “Batman” is 8-1 in the promotion, including tech fall wins over Tony Ferguson, Urijah Faber, and Lance Palmer. Tsarukyan is the top contender for the UFC lightweight title following his Knockout of the Year contending finish of Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 in September.