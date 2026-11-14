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Khamzat Chimaev blanks Chris Weidman with tech fall victory in RAF Abu Dhabi main event
By Damon Martin,3 days ago
Khamzat Chimaev put on another dominant performance to blank UFC Hall of Famer Chris Weidman in the RAF Abu Dhabi main event. Originally scheduled to face Colby Covington on Saturday, Chimaev accepted Weidman as a late notice replacement and showed why he’s such a danger on the wrestling mats. Chimaev poured on the offense and ultimately won off a challenge being denied after he used a four-point score that Weidman’s team didn’t agree with.