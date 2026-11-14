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Bengals could end up with more egg on their face from Arnold Ebiketie trade debacle
By Jason Garrison,3 days ago
The NFL’s system to decide who gets compensatory draft picks is complicated, and that’s an understatement. As it stands right now, the Cincinnati Bengals will receive an extra third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft due to the free agency loss of Trey Hendrickson to the Ravens. And that’s one of the reasons the Bengals ended up backing out of their trade with the Eagles for edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie on Tuesday before the deadline came at 4 PM.