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Recent Searches for Missing Older Adults in Santa Rosa
By Eric Tanaka,2 days ago
An approximately 80-year-old Santa Rosa man who vanished for roughly 48 hours was found alive Thursday evening, disoriented and down in heavy brush near Annadel State Park, after a sheriff's helicopter crew picked up his heat signature within minutes of beginning an aerial search. Officers had been searching for him since a concerned neighbor reported he hadn't been seen or heard from in two days.
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