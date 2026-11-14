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Lamine Yamal sparks a storm in Spain: "Barcelona does as it pleases"
By Abdelmawgood Samir,3 days ago
Tenorio tied the situation to the relationship between Barcelona president Joan Laporta and federation president Rafael Louzan, arguing that the club enjoys a wide margin of freedom when dealing with such cases. Speaking on the programme "La Tribu" on Radio Marca, Tenorio picked apart Barcelona's standing with the Spanish federation,...