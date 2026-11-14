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This has never happened at Manchester United before! Mauricio Pochettino apparently planning a historic coup at the Red Devils
By Jochen Tittmar,2 days ago
Manchester United are close to appointing Silvia Tuya to new manager Mauricio Pochettino's staff, according to the Guardian. Gary Lineker, meanwhile, has warned that the Argentine could fail. According to the report, Pochettino's entire five-member coaching team are also set to move from the United States national team to England:...