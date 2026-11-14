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Rice backs Kane for the Ballon d'Or and sends a message to Yamal
By Khaled Mahmoud,3 days ago
Spain host England at the Metropolitano Stadium tomorrow, Sunday, in the closing fixtures of Group Three of League A in the UEFA Nations League. Spain top the group on 15 points and have already sealed their quarter-final spot. England sit second with 12 points, also through to the next round, which leaves tomorrow's clash to settle one thing alone: who finishes top.