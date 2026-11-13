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Sudbury Superintendent Search: Questions Answered and More Opportunities for Community Input
By Karyn Jones,10 days ago
The Sudbury School Committee is working with the Collins Center for Public Management at UMass Boston to conduct a Superintendent search, with a new Superintendent expected to begin serving July 1, 2027. Two additional community feedback forums have been scheduled for Wednesday, November 18:. 4:00 p.m. Virtual Session. 5:00 p.m....