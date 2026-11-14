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11 versions of Ronaldo: Portugal's players recreate Cristiano in an exceptional way
By Mohamed Mansi,2 days ago
Portugal's players paid tribute to their legendary captain Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Saturday evening's clash against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, honouring him following his international retirement. The newspaper "Record" reported that every Portugal player walked out at the Braga stadium wearing the number 7 shirt, with the name...