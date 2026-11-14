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Milan face Inter and half of Europe in race for Ilicevic, Eintracht’s new gem
By Emanuele Tramacere,2 days ago
Milan will be among the leading players in the January transfer window. They are working to meet Ruben Amorim's immediate needs while planning for the future, with Europe's best young talents in their sights. Bobby Gardiner, who oversees algorithms and scouting, has already sent Milan's scouts out. In January, the club will try to use future sporting director Krosche's contacts in Germany to make a move for Niko Ilicevic.