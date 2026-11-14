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Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame Hosts Jim Hurst Bluegrass Set
By Mark Robinson,2 days ago
Guitarist and singer-songwriter Jim Hurst brings his band to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum this Saturday morning, November 14, for a one-hour set running from 11 a.m. to noon as part of the museum's annual Bluegrass and Beyond celebration. The performance takes place in the Ford Theater inside the museum at 222 5th Ave S in Nashville.