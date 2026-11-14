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The Jayhawks Mark 40 Years With Nashville Show and New Bob Ezrin Album
By Ethan Taylor,2 days ago
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum — Operator of CMA Theater. The Jayhawks brought their 40th-anniversary tour through Nashville on Friday, November 13, with singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier joining them as special guest at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA Theater. The venue's own event page for the show now reads simply, “This event has passed,” confirming the date is behind the Minneapolis band as it continues carrying a new album, Sanctuary Park, out on the road.