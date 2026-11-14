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Madison Tribute Band's Harken Hall Concert Was Scheduled for Carpenters' Nashville Anniversary
By David García,2 days ago
Fifty-five years to the day after the Carpenters took the stage at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, a tribute act was scheduled to bring that sound back to the Nashville area. Carpenters Legacy was slated to perform at Harken Hall, located at 514 Madison Station Blvd in Madison, Tennessee, on the anniversary of the duo's November 13, 1971, concert.
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