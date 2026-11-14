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Nevada County Sheriff's HEART strengthens emergency preparedness
By Will Anderson,3 days ago
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. - A new partnership is strengthening emergency animal evacuation plans in Nevada County, and residents are invited to see it for themselves. According to Nevada County Sheriff's HEART (Humane Emergency Animal Rescue Team), the organization is partnering with the Nevada County Horsemen, Inc. to work on and create a second fully equipped emergency animal evacuation center in the area.
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