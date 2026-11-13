undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Character and affordability define Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood
4 days ago
COLUMBIA — Cross Rosewood Drive to the southeast corner of Columbia, and time begins to pull and stretch like saltwater taffy. Rosewood Market has been offering natural foods and organic groceries since it first opened in 1973. Hunter-Gatherer has been serving local craft beer since 1995 (and since 2018 in a former hangar at Owens Airport). And the Rosewood Dairy Bar served hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream for 84 years before closing on Oct. 31.
2