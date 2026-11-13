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FAA orders nationwide ground stop over air traffic control outage
By Rob Hoffman, GlobalAir.com,11 days ago
The FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, halting departures at every U.S. airport after a communications failure disrupted the Air Route Traffic Control Centers that hand off aircraft between airports. The order, issued by the Federal Aviation Command Center, covered domestic departures nationwide. Inbound international flights were being managed case by case.