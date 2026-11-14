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Drop Everything And Try The Jaw Dropping Steaks At This Iconic Ohio Restaurant Everyone Loves
By Jackson Taylor,12 days ago
There are restaurants that serve steak, and then there’s CUT132 Steakhouse in Columbus, Ohio, a place that treats beef with the kind of reverence usually reserved for things that are genuinely irreplaceable. The difference between those two categories is enormous, and CUT132 lands firmly and unapologetically in the second...
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